Seguin police say a man was attacked after he filmed an altercation between two people in a park on Aug. 12.
The incident reportedly happened about 10 p.m. in Park West.
The man told officers he was attacked by a group of eight to 10 people after he recorded an argument between two people, a news release said.
“The Victim was forced to delete the video before he was attacked,” a news release said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Seguin Police Department at 830-379-2123. Anonymous tips can be made through Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers, 877-403- TIPS (8477), online at www.gccstips.com . Information leading to an arrest can received a cash reward up to $500.
