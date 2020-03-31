A pair of San Antonio men are facing drug charges following a narcotics operation last week.
The men are accused of transporting drugs and a gun on Friday in Cibolo, according to information from the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office.
The Guadalupe County Narcotics Unit conducted an operation that led to the arrests, a Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office social media post stated. The two men were the only occupants of a Dodge Charger when it was stopped at 9:45 p.m. Friday, in the 200 block of Crimson Trail, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Lt. John Flores said.
The men reportedly had 95 OxyContin pills, 127 ecstasy pills, nine Xanax pills, about 475 grams of Promethazine liquid, less than a gram of marijuana and a handgun in the car, according to the post.
Investigators believe the men were delivering the drugs, the statement read.
Authorities arrested Brandon Murrell, 22, and Dequentin Greer, 26, without incident. Both were booked into Guadalupe County Jail on charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1 between 4-200 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 2 between 4-200 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 2 between 1-4 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 4 more than 400 grams, and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 3 less than 28 grams, according to the social media post.
According to online Guadalupe County Jail records, both men were released after posted bonds totaling $80,000 the next day.
The Guadalupe County Narcotics Unit is composed of investigators from the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office, Seguin Police Department Special Crimes Detectives, and Cibolo Police Department Narcotics Detectives. The Cibolo Police and Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Divisions assisted in this operation.
