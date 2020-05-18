Officials are reporting five new active cases of the coronavirus, four of which are from the same home.
Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder said five people in the same household have tested positive for COVID-19 — one received a positive result on Friday, the other four received positive results over the weekend.
The results are from Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Additionally, Guadalupe County has seven more recoveries.
As of Monday, Guadalupe County has 114 total cases with 91 recoveries, 23 active cases and two hospital cases.
Officials say Cibolo has 28 total cases, seven of which are active; the unincorporated county has 24, of which eight are active; Seguin has 20, of which four are active; the portion of Schertz in Guadalupe County 17, of which one is active; the portion of New Braunfels in Guadalupe County 11, no active cases; the portion of Selma in Guadalupe County six, and no active cases. There have been seven hospitalizations with two currently active cases. The patient connected to Springtree Nursing Home is currently listed in the Guadalupe County as an active case, according to the county’s Friday release.
As of Sunday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reports 1,107 COVID-19 tests in Guadalupe County since state began testing.
Between Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 92 tests were administered.
