Guadalupe County is not requiring visitors to its facilities to wear face masks, but it is highly encouraging people to do so.
That was the consensus among Guadalupe County commissioners during the regular meeting of commissioners court on Tuesday as they discussed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement rescinding the statewide mask order and opening businesses to 100% capacity, which goes into effect Wednesday.
“I tend to lean toward following the governor’s order, more strongly encouraging and recommending that people wear face coverings in county facilities when you come in to do business,” Guadalupe County Judge Kyle Kutscher said. “I lean more that way because I don’t want county employees to deal with that confrontation. You may get that one or two individuals that want to push that specific fact.”
The governor’s order rescinding the mandatory face coverings stated that it was left up to counties and cities, but neither could impose punishment for failing to comply with a mask mandate.
Every city and school district in Guadalupe County is continuing their mask policies, requiring employees and visitors to wear face coverings when entering city-owned facilities, Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder said.
“It sounds like every other political subdivision is going to maintain inside of their buildings mask requirements,” Commissioner Michael Carpenter said. “I suppose if we were to do the same as every other political subdivision in the county, then there would be consistency across the board, which obviously, ideally would avoid any confusion.”
Commissioner Drew Engelke asked when will county facilities return to business as usual, as prior to the pandemic.
“This is going to be the most challenging part of all of this,” he said. “At what point do we go back to normal? Do we have to have zero cases? I think the governor put the burden on school districts, municipalities, counties, you name it. What the governor states, we’ve been following the governor’s orders, but still I think the most challenging part is getting back into that normalcy. At what point do we say, OK go back to normal?”
The only avenue government entities may have to impose any type of punishment is through a trespassing violation, which would also complicate the situation, Kutscher said.
“Even if we would require face coverings in county buildings, and somebody says ‘the governor told me I didn’t have to,’ we would have to basically ask law enforcement to remove them because they are trespassing,” he said. “That’s the most challenging part, you have a public facility that is paid for by the taxpayers requiring them to do something the governor told them they don’t have to do. It gets real sticky and real messy.”
With limited or no authority to enforce a mask policy, Kutscher suggested that county facilities strongly encourage visitors and employees to wear face coverings and social distance.
“It really has tied the hands of local governments on their authority and ability to enforce certain requirements,” Kutscher said. “That’s why I lean more toward encouraging the public, trying to educate and inform as to why it is important and safe for individuals to protect themselves and the community and strongly, strongly encourage them to do that.”
