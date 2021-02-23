Guadalupe Regional Medical Center is receiving 1,000 first doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine and area officials are setting up a vaccine clinic for Thursday.
The clinic is a partnership between Guadalupe Regional Medical Center, Guadalupe County and the city of Seguin.
Vaccine administration is from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Seguin Coliseum, 905 S. Austin.
“The vaccines will be distributed to individuals, per State guidelines, who fall under phases 1A and 1B,” a press release said. “Recipients of the vaccine must be over 18 years of age. These are the only populations currently eligible to be vaccinated at this time.”
The collaborative group are transitioning to a waitlist to set appointments, the city said.
“When COVID-19 doses are received, those who sign up for the waitlist will receive an email notification to register for an appointment via email,” it said. “Once you receive an email you will have 12 hours to respond and set your appointment. After 12 hours of no response, your spot on the waitlist will roll off and you will need to sign up again for the waitlist.”
The list does not guarantee appointments.
“The process of getting through the waitlist could take months and residents are encouraged to seek out alternative opportunities for a vaccine while on the waitlist,” the release said.
To sign up for the waitlist, visit www.Seguintexas.gov/covidvaccine
