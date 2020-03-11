Classes were canceled for the upcoming week at all of the Alamo Colleges District schools, including the Central Texas Technology Center in Guadalupe County, due to the coronavirus.
Alamo Colleges District posted a message on its website Wednesday alerting the public that spring break would last an additional week. Spring break was scheduled the week of Monday, March 9 through Sunday, March 15, but those dates have been extended, according to information on the website.
“All classes are canceled March 16-20 as faculty and staff prepare to transition to working, teaching and learning remotely,” according to the information. “There are currently no community cases of COVID-19 in Bexar County, the City of San Antonio or Alamo Colleges District, so the risk of infection remains low.”
Classes are expected to resume March 23 through remote teaching and learning, the website read.
Students were told not to return to campuses for classes and that they would be told how to continue classes and receive support remotely.
The update on the district’s website said that all study abroad programs for summer were canceled and leadership would evaluate programs as the situation evolves. Employees were told to expect contact by email with details on how to proceed.
“Alamo Colleges District is canceling, postponing or transitioning large meetings, events and gatherings online through April 15. Additionally, all sporting events and extracurricular activities are postponed through April 15,” read a press release statement posted on the district’s website. “Colleges and universities across the country, and here in San Antonio, are taking similar precautions and making adjustments to operations and instructions to stop or slow the spread of COVIC-19 in communities.”
COVID-19 is a newly-identified strain of coronavirus. COVID-19 was first identified in Wuhan, China, late last year and causes respiratory illness and has led to deaths across the globe.
In recent weeks, more people have tested positive for contraction of the virus, including people in Texas and other parts of the United States.
People stricken with the illness present with symptoms including fever, cough, difficulty breathing and severe illness, read the Alamo website.
“Person-to-person spread is occurring, although it’s unclear exactly how it is transmitted and how easily the virus spreads between people, the site read. “The health and wellness of students and staff of Alamo Colleges District is our highest priority. Out of an abundance of caution, the Alamo Colleges District has made some temporary changes to the way we provide instruction and operate in light of the growing concerns related to the coronavirus.”
District leadership continued to follow recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as San Antonio Metro Health in hopes of ensuring minimum risk of exposure at the campuses, read the website.
“I want to thank all of our employees for their cooperation and flexibility during this difficult time, as we adjust to new circumstances to ensure the health and safety of our faculty, staff, students and community,” Alamo Colleges District Chancellor Dr. Mike Flores said in a written statement. “I’d also like to ensure our students that we will do everything in our power to assist with their continued success.”
Alamo College District campuses were closed Wednesday afternoon and no one could be reached for comment.
