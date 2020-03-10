Seguin police are searching for at least one person involved in a hit-and-run rollover collision this week that sent a woman to an area hospital.
There were two people in a crossover vehicle at the time of the wreck, but only the female passenger was seriously injured, Seguin Police Detective Lt. Lance Wright said. Emergency crews took the woman to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle for treatment and the male driver declined treatment, he said.
The wreck was reported about 2 a.m. Monday on North Highway 123 at Strempel Street, Wright said. A four-door sedan is believed to have rammed into the rear of the crossover vehicle, he said.
“One vehicle rear-ended another one causing it to rollover multiple times,” Wright said.
Both vehicles were driving southbound on SH 123 at the time of the wreck, he said. Police believe the sedan was speeding when it struck the back of the other vehicle, Wright said.
“Speed was partially to blame, but I don’t know if there were any other factors,” he said.
After the wreck, the driver and any other possible occupants in the sedan fled, Wright said. The car was inoperable and left at the scene of the collision, he said.
Investigators were unclear of the extent of the female victim’s injuries Tuesday morning, Wright said. They also didn’t know exactly who or how many people were in the car when it hit the crossover vehicle.
Impact of the crash made both vehicles roll over, Seguin Fire Department Battalion Chief Westley Krueger said. He had few further details about the wreck or his department’s response, other than only one person was injured and an ambulance took that patient to the hospital in Kyle.
Police are asking for any witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information can contact Seguin Police Detective Dustin Kincaid at 830-379-2313. For anonymous tips, call Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-433-STOP (8477).
