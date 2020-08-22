Guadalupe County went several days without receiving reports of any new COVID-19 deaths, a county spokesman said Friday in a written statement.
According to an update from the offices of Patrick Pinder, the county’s emergency management coordinator, the number of confirmed deaths related to virus remained at 40 on Friday, the same number the county reached Tuesday.
Pinder said the county saw 42 new active cases added to the chart he maintains for the public. The cases include confirmed positive or probable cases.
He said 164 probable cases in the county were not added to the listing.
Earlier in the week, Pinder’s office reported that Guadalupe Regional Medical Center had nine patients with the new coronavirus. That number also went down, as the county’s hospital reported only six cases on Friday evening, according to Pinder’s release.
Elizabeth McCown, GRMC’s public information officer, said Wednesday that the hospital’s seven-day moving average number of new COVID-19 admissions per day stayed at one. The average number of patients receiving care over a seven-day period was down to seven, she wrote.
Not all GRMC hospitalized patients are Guadalupe County residents. The hospital’s Patient Tower entrance, McCown wrote, is now open 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for patients receiving surgical procedures,
“Patients will be subject to screening for COVID-19 exposure and symptoms and will be required to wear a mask,” her statement read. “GRMC will continue the no-visitor policy, except for certain situations, pursuant to the extension of the health and human services emergency rule.”
As it stood Friday, Pinder reported 246 active cases in Guadalupe County. Cibolo had 75 active cases, Seguin had 43, the unincorporated areas 43, Schertz 53, New Braunfels 17, Selma 12 and Marion three.
The Texas Department of State Health Services had reported 40 deaths of Guadalupe County residents to his office but had 59 such deaths listed on its webpage, Pinder wrote. Both numbers remained the same several days in a row.
The emergency manager again mentioned that the state has a backlog it’s trying to work through in its reporting process and the county could see an increase in the number of reported deaths.
