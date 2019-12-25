Though the situation at the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office might have seemed a little hairy and a tad more colorful, it was all for a good cause.
Employees of the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office participated in the annual No Shave November, raising money for the Guadalupe Regional Medical Foundation’s Cancer Assistance Fund.
While the beards grew this year, so did the amount of participation and funds raised.
“Last year, we did a little over $5,200 for the October and November No Shave, and then we did $1,500 for the Sheriff Santa,” Sgt. Donny White said. “This year, we did a total between the Sheriff’s Department and the jail for the October, November No Shave $6,600 and then for the Sheriff Santa this year, between both the jail and us, was a little over $2,500.”
For a fee, the deputies, detention officers, maintenance staff and support staff could grow a beard, mustache or goatee.
For the first time, women could participate by donating money to wear pink nail polish instead of the neutral colors as set by office policy.
“Seems like every year, more and more people are getting involved,” White said. “It just grows and grows and grows.”
The department turns the No Shave and Pink Nails into a competition, and with the help of a panel of judges, they name the Best Goatee/Mustache, Best Beard, Ugliest, Father Time and Best Nails.
“It’s just a morale booster,” White said. “Some guys can grow really nice beards and some guys can’t. It gives us something to talk about.”
Professional Hair Salon owner Angela Billings, community member Eddie Miller and Lois Elley, a member of the Guadalupe County human resource office, served as judges.
“All of you all know that this is a good fundraiser and a good time for all,” Miller told the sheriff’s employees. “This has been a lot of fun. I really enjoy coming over here and getting the opportunity to do this.”
In a reversal of fortune, Detention Officer Robert Bloom won his first title of Best Beard, after back-to-back wins of Ugliest Beard.
The only thing the detention officer said he did differently was trim it.
“Next year, I’m going to try for my other title, Ugliest Beard again,” he said.
Deputy John Calentine, who won Best Moustache/Goatee last year, let it all go, earning himself the Ugliest Beard award.
“I just let it do what it was going to do this year,” he said. “I got the best one last year and like he said, I didn’t trim it. I just let it grow, let it grow.”
Maintenance supervisor Robert Gonzales said he was surprised to receive the Father Time award.
“I guess age caught up to me,” he said. “Last year, I did the goatee; this year, I said let’s see what I’ve got. It came out really gray this year.”
Another surprise win came for Lt. Clint Garza, who won Best Moustache/Goatee.
“There was a lot of good looking beards in there and mine wasn’t that good looking, but I guess I got it,” he said. “It’s hard to get used to … I haven’t had facial hair since I’ve been in law enforcement. It took a lot for me to get used to it, a long time.”
Best Nails went to Cpl. Delane Barnes, who was happy to be included in the fundraising endeavor.
“I liked that we were actually participating with it,” she said. “Usually it’s just the males and now we included the females to participate. We all believe it is beneficial to the cause.”
This year, the department had a little extra competition from the big man himself.
After 61 years, Sheriff Arnold Zwicke put down his razor and let his beard grow.
“I got that challenge from Mr. Eddie Miller thanking me for not growing a beard, I accepted that challenge,” he said. “This was my first one in 61 years. I have never grown a beard in my life. It was an experience and I admire those that have them.”
Looking at a wall of pictures of former employees who have battled cancer, Zwicke said the fundraiser is one that is really close to all of their hearts.
“I appreciate them participating and doing what is right to serve our community, not only protecting and serving the public, but also getting involved in different community events, like something so important as cancer research,” he said. “It is something that is much needed and something that affects us all. It is something we believe is very, very important that we continue to do."
