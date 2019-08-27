Investigators are looking into a shooting Tuesday evening that sent one person to a hospital while a suspect remained at large.
Seguin Police Department officers responded to the 700 block of Fourth Street for reports of shots being fired just before about 7 p.m. Tuesday, SPD Lt. Cobey Crow said. Officers arrived to a home to find one person injured, he said.
The shooting appears to have happened outside the home and the suspect fled leaving police to conduct a manhunt, Crow said. One detective had arrived and others were en route as of about 8 p.m., he said, adding that police had few details to release at that time.
Seguin Police spokesperson Officer Tanya Brown said the 27-year-old man sustained a non-life threatening injury and was taken to hospital in San Antonio for treatment.
Crow wouldn't identify the victim or say where in the body or how many times that person was shot.
He did not provide details about a suspect.
"Right now we're still looking into it," Crow said.
Brown said police has identified a suspect, who fled the scene after the shooting.
The shooting occurred near the intersection of Fourth and Sixth streets, less than a block away from a park.
One neighbor who lives on San Antonio Street declined to give his name but said he's lived in the area nearly 30 years. The neighborhood once was a hotbed for drug activity and violence, but has become increasingly more quiet in recent years, the man said.
The man said he was home with his father when he heard two gunshots and, shortly thereafter, saw police swarming the area. The activity intrigued him and so he walked over to the crime scene area, remained behind the police tape and looked on as police worked the scene.
"It used to be worse, now it's getting more quiet," the neighbor said. "When I see cops running around, I know they're looking for someone."
Check back with the Seguin Gazette for an update once police reveal more details.
