In a close race, Navarro ISD electorate supported only a portion of Navarro ISD’s $160 million bond package
According to unofficial final results County Elections Administrator Lisa Hayes released Tuesday night, voters approved Navarro ISD’s Proposition A to build a new high school and elementary campus, while declining Proposition B slated for a new athletic complex. Prop A requested $130 million for the district to buy land, build a new high school to replace the current facility, and construct a new elementary to coincide with the current campus.
Prop B asked for $30 million for a new athletic complex that would bring all of the district’s athletic facilities together.
According to unofficial results, about 776 votes favored Proposition A, and 612 votes were cast against it. Support for the measure at the end of the night stood at about 55.9% compared to about 44.1% against it.
Early numbers showed that Navarro ISD voters only got behind one of the district’s multi-million-dollar bond propositions.
In early voting, Navarro ISD won approval for Proposition A.
Early votes of 353 for the proposal and 224 against it were realized equating to about 61.2% and 32.8%, respectively. Absentee ballots accounted for 52 of the yes votes and 44 of the no votes.
Proposition B fared far less well in early voting.
Voters cast 284 affirmative early votes for the proposition and 293 against it. That amounted to about 49.2% for the proposal and about 50.8% against it. Absentee ballots for it amounted to 30 and 66 absentee voters did not approve of the proposal.
Turnout for Tuesday’s General and Special Elections was low with about 12,719 (or about 11.15%) of the county’s 114,095 registered voters making their voices heard.
Across Guadalupe County, only 6,460 people turned out for early voting, a mere 5.66% of registered county voters.
