A Seguin High School coach has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Seguin ISD was notified on Thursday about the confirmed test results after the coach began feeling unwell on Wednesday, according to a statement released by the district.
“The coach is currently self quarantining for 14 days at home,” the statement read.
District officials have contacted a number of people who have been in contact with the coach the past several days, including employees and the parents of five students the coach met with on May 28, the district said in the release.
The district is pushing back the start dates of the upcoming strength and conditioning camps by two weeks.
Additionally, the offices, work and meeting areas in the athletics department are undergoing a deep clean, the statement read.
“District administrators have been in contact with the Guadalupe County Office of Emergency Management and the Texas Department of State Health Services (Region 8) regarding the employee’s positive test results,” the district stated. “Seguin ISD school buildings have been closed to student instruction since March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.