The Guadalupe Regional Medical Center will soon open an urgent care center to further expand its reach and help more patients in an expanding community.
Robert Haynes, Guadalupe Regional Medical Center chief operating officer, announced the coming changes Tuesday night during a regular meeting of the Seguin City Council. The publicly-owned hospital will add a new facility to GRMC’s holdings, Haynes said during a presentation of the hospital’s 2020 fiscal year budget.
“We got the opportunity to partner with a family practice physician from the New Braunfels area that has a very busy practice, and he’s coming to work in our medical group,” Haynes said. “He will be in the Clear Springs clinic, and we also tasked that clinic with having an urgent care center. We’re moving out into the urgent care business because it’s a pretty busy market and we really want to take advantage of that. We are in the service of serving the citizens of this community and county — actually, we serve about seven counties — and are very proud to do so. So we will be opening that center up in March of 2020.”
The announcement of the urgent care center comes with GRMC’s mission to adapt to Seguin’s rapidly growing populace.
“In the coming year, our goals are to expand our area of service,” said James Lee, Guadalupe Regional Medical Center’s chairman of the board. “Most of our patients mainly come from the 78155 area, but we want to expand our footprint further out because there’s a lot of growth out at (State Highway) 46, and all over Seguin. It’s really growing by leaps and bounds it seems.”
Along with a growing
populace, the hospital’s service capabilities need to grow as well, Lee said. To that end, GRMC plans to expand its medical staff to keep up with demand, he said.
“We’ve also recruited five more physicians at the hospital, and that’s part of our aim going forward,” Lee said. “We also realize that as the county grows, we’ll need more physicians moving forward, so that’s another project that we will be working on. So we will probably have even more within the next five years.”
GRMC also plans to open a medical office. That move is slated to occur for the upcoming new year in an as yet undisclosed location.
“We have a medical office building that we’re going to put together, and we’ve got more physicians that we’re recruiting,” Haynes said. “We’re going to own this property, and it will house around 16 positions. So we’re working toward the future. It will probably be around a $7 million to $9 million investment that we will pay for in cash, but it will take care of us for the next five years.”
