A pair of sheriff’s deputies shot a man after he fired a gun at them during a warrant service Tuesday afternoon in Guadalupe County, the sheriff said.
The man’s condition was unknown Tuesday evening after a Schertz EMS ambulance crew rushed him to San Antonio Military Medical Center with injuries, Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke said. Neither deputy was hurt but both were placed on restricted duty following the incident, he said.
“My policy is to put them on administrative duty and then turn it over to the Texas Rangers,” Zwicke said.
The shooting stemmed from an earlier incident involving a pair of suspects that began Tuesday morning on Weil Road in the County, he said.
About 9:50 a.m. Tuesday, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office deputies got a call for a suspicious person in the 3000 block of Weil, according to a statement the sheriff released shortly before the shooting. The caller identified two people, one sitting on a motorcycle and another on foot, the statement read.
Guadalupe County Precinct 4 Constable Harvey Faulkner and officers from the Marion Police Department found the suspect on the motorcycle parked at the intersection of Weil and Koehler roads. The suspect ran away from authorities, the release read.
A search involving multiple law enforcement personnel, a police dog on the ground and a drone and helicopter in the air did not turn up the suspect.
Zwicke said deputies continued searching for the suspect. They found him at the residence and tried to serve a felony drug warrant, the sheriff said.
Shots rang out about 3:50 p.m. from a camper trailer on the property in the 2200 block of Weil, Zwicke said. Deputies returned fire and the suspect fled from the rear of the trailer, he said.
After exiting the structure, the suspect fired again. Deputies again returned fire, this time striking the suspect three times, according to a written statement released Tuesday evening from the sheriff’s office.
“At this time the unidentified male is in custody and receiving medical attention,” the later release read. “No Guadalupe County Sheriff’s deputies were injured during the incident.”
Zwicke only identified the suspect as a 25-year-old male. He said no further details would be provided regarding the investigation.
Authorities didn’t find the suspect who the caller first reported as suspicious.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.