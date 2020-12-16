Seguin ISD is extending its winter break in an effort to keep COVID from spreading in the district and the community.
In a release sent out Wednesday afternoon, Seguin ISD Matthew Gutierrez urged students to self-quarantine starting New Years Day until Jan. 11 and staff will return on Jan. 7 and 8. Students were expected to return Wednesday, Jan. 6 while staff was starting on Ja. 4 and 5.
“We have seen an increase in cases and hospitalizations following Thanksgiving and my goal is to help reverse this trend as we begin the new year,” he said. “The extended holiday break is designed to create a buffer between Christmas and the first day of school.”
Gutierrez attributed the recent increases of COVID cases in the district to “extended family gatherings and COVID fatigue.”
Giving staff and students the additional week will allow them and their families to evaluate their health prior to starting the second semester, Gutierrez said.
“The health of our students and staff is paramount for us to keep our schools open for face-to-face learning,” he said. “Ultimately, this is our goal. In order to accomplish this for our community, I encourage our families to keep tabs on their health and get tested during the break if necessary.”
Gutierrez praised the staff and students for following the guidelines and keeping COVID cases minimal.
As of Wednesday, Seguin ISD currently has 24 students who have tested positive for the disease and 10 staff members, the district’s website.
Overall the district has seen a total of 59 students and 33 staff members test positive since the start of the school year, the website read.
“Our students and employees have done a tremendous job this fall,” Gutierrez said. “By following health protocols at the campus level, our schools have been safe learning environments. We want to continue this trend into the new year. My wish is that our Matador family has a blessed and restful holiday season with safety as a priority.”
Students and staff exhibiting COVID related symptoms are asked to stay home until cleared by a physician.
