Area residents still in need of water or food can get a little relief at their area volunteer fire stations, as firefighters are handing out cases of bottled water and MREs (meals ready to eat.)
Earlier this week, the Federal Emergency Management Agency begin shipping out trucks filled with water and rations to counties affected by the winter storm. Guadalupe County received its trailer loads and began delving out the provisions, county Assistant Emergency Management Coordinator Bryce Houlton said.
“Our office, in conjunction with Road and Bridge’s help, has been dispersing water and MREs out to local volunteer fire departments and using those as distribution points,” he said. “For the past several days, we’ve been working on getting these supplies out the areas that are most hit. We’ve delivered supplies to New Berlin, Sand Hills, York Creek, Geronimo, Kingsbury, McQueeney, Lake Dunlap and Marion.”
The arctic front brought snow and freezing temperatures last week, as well as rolling brownouts, downed water systems, frozen and/or busted pipes.
While the area’s water companies have given the all-clear with systems working again, Houlton said there are still residents without water.
“If someone is out of water completely — they have busted pipes, or they can’t access water at their house — they can contact their local volunteer fire department, and they can get them supplies,” he said. “If they need further assistance, they can reach out to our office.”
Last week’s storm brought challenges no-one was prepared for, and the county is looking at what it can change to better prepare for future events, Houlton said.
“No one at the beginning of the incident last week would have thought we would have the issues that we have had with the rolling power outages and the water companies losing water,” he said. “We prepared for smaller water outages and people’s pipes freezing; we were not quite ready for the water systems to be out of water completely. That was a challenge for the county. A challenge that we met, adapted, and overcame. And we have plans for the future to mitigate that happening again.”
The FEMA truck that brought the provisions is one of about 1,000 that will stage at the Joint Base San Antonio — Randolph Air Force Auxiliary Field located east of town on U.S. Highway 90 Alternate.
This isn’t the first time FEMA has used the airstrip to stage FEMA trucks and prepare them for deployment to areas affected by a disaster.
“FEMA partners up with the Department of Defense and sends truckloads of supplies,” Houlton said. “This time, it happens to be water and MREs to stage and then have them shipped out to affected jurisdictions.”
Houlton reminded residents not to venture to the airfield if they need provisions.
“They need to contact their local jurisdiction emergency management or the county emergency management office, and we can help them,” he said.
With a large volume of 18-wheelers coming and going from the Auxiliary Air Field, Houlton encouraged residents who frequently travel U.S. Highway 90 Alternate to use caution.
“There are warning message boards out there now, provided by TxDOT, to alert drivers in the area of the increased truck traffic,” he said. “We’re asking everybody to just be patient with them.”
