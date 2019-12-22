The area neighborhoods are filled with residents spreading holiday cheer, filling the nighttime with the crimson and gold hues and twinkling lights.
Tucked away at 108 Whitetail Hollow in a neighborhood that is a treasure trove of Christmas-themed yards, stand husband and wife yuletide enthusiasts Lollie and James Gutz, who have been decorating their home for several years.
Their home can be found at the end of a cul-de-sac that, upon entering, greets on-lookers with a spectacular array of glowing angels, life-sized nutcrackers, candy canes, and strands of lights with a combined illumination strength that James said is akin to “a UFO landing.”
“I start on the first of November, putting up all the lights, that way by Thanksgiving, I can turn them all on,” Lollie said. “We moved to this house about five years ago, and so that’s how long I’ve been collecting them. My grandson helps string them up with my husband on the eaves, and we just start going on from there.”
Although the number of decorations both in and outside of the Gutz home is virtually uncountable, it takes the family about two days to fully garnish their property with Christmas spirit, Lollie said.
“We have it down to an art,” she said.
The decorations are more than just lights, Lollie said.
“I do it all for the kids, even the adult kids,” she said. “It’s important because there’s so much bad in the world, why not make it good and spread a little happiness?”
Over at 1339 Hummingbird Lane, just south of Seguin Fire Station 3 on State Highway 123 Bypass, is Alexandria Garcia and her family of five: Lisa Sanchez, Steven Sanchez, Xaiden Ramon, Steven Sanchez Sr. and Annabel Sanchez.
“We’re the Mexican Griswolds,” Steven Sr. said.
The family boasts a display of Christmas lighting that range from several giant glowing snowmen to light strands that nearly wrap everything on the property — even covering a large swing set in the backyard.
“We love to celebrate Christmas,” Garcia said. “Back in the day, my parents used to take me out to go see all the Christmas lights, and you don’t see that a lot anymore here in Seguin, so we want to keep that alive. We like to see and hear kids when they walk by and say, ‘Oh, look there, they got Santa,’ or ‘Oh, hey, they got reindeer.’ So we’re trying to add more and more every year to keep that tradition alive.”
Garcia said that every year her family likes to alternate the theme of their Christmas decorations.
“We have a winter wonderland going on right now and we’ve just thrown a little bit together to make it seem like the Christmas-themed lighting four years ago and have continued to add to their collection since, Garcia said.
“We do this every year, and we try bringing out more and more every year,” she said. “We started off little, and as the years came, we would drive around town to see people’s ideas and get an idea and throw it all together. Right now, we have about 3,500 lights, and it took about two and a half days to put up. We especially like the Christmas trees and the bigger blow-ups. The blow-ups weren’t so hard, but we actually had to dig into the ground for the Christmas trees so they could stay up when the wind blows.”
Garcia said that spreading holiday cheer is of the utmost importance to her family.
“I feel like this is a good time of the year to spend a lot of quality time, and it brings the family together,” she said.
