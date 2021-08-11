Law enforcement officers shot and killed a suspected kidnapper, who reportedly shot at officers following a high-speed pursuit Monday on Interstate 10, authorities said.
On Tuesday, Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Kenny Mata identified the deceased man as Christopher Robinson, 48. Officials didn’t provide a lot of information on the events, but Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke said more details are forthcoming as a Texas Rangers investigation reveals more.
Guadalupe County Sheriff’s deputies and constable deputies from Pct. 1 and Pct. 4 were involved in the deadly shooting, Zwicke said.
“Multiple officers fired; I’ll leave it at that,” the sheriff said. “He came out of the truck firing a gun. Officers returned fire and he is deceased.”
County officials learned Monday of a suspected kidnapping out of Travis County, the sheriff said. Personnel with OnStar, an in-vehicle tracking and security system, located the wanted pickup truck in Guadalupe County and alerted local authorities, Zwicke said.
Just before 4 p.m., deputies found the truck traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 near State Highway 46, and tried to pull it over. The driver then led officers on a high-speed chase as he fled on Interstate 10, Zwicke said.
The pursuit hit speeds above 100 mph, until officers got a little assistance in slowing the vehicle down, Zwicke said.
“With the assistance of OnStar, they were able to reduce the vehicle speed to approximately 5 mph,” he said.
Eventually, they got the truck stopped near the FM 2438 exit just east of the I-10/State Highway 130 interchange.
“The suspect immediately opened fire on the officers,” Zwicke said. “Officers returned fire, striking the suspect. Attempts to revive the
suspect failed and he died at the scene.”
Deputies closed off eastbound traffic on I-10 for several hours as they tried to get the man to exit the truck, and while they investigated the shooting.
Mata had no information regarding the possible kidnapping victim.
