A crew of would-be thieves tried and failed to make off with an automated teller machine early Friday in Marion, according to law enforcement officials.
Several law enforcement agencies — including San Antonio Police Department’s Eagle 1 and canine officers — combed areas of Marion trying to find suspects whose ATM theft was interrupted, read a sheriff’s office social media post. Later in the day, the post was updated.
“The suspects have not been located and it is believed they are no longer in the area,” the update read. “We will have additional units patrolling the city of Marion and additional personnel will be positioned in and around Marion ISD for the start of the school day.”
About 4 a.m., someone interrupted the heist at the Marion State Bank on FM 78, the post read. A witness saw “multiple suspects” in different vehicles fleeing the area, according to the post.
Authorities contacted officials with the school district because of the how close the bank is to the school. They took necessary precautions to keep staff and students safe for the beginning of the school day, the post read.
Anyone with information on the suspects or who sees anything suspicious is asked to call the sheriff’s office or dial 911.
