A dispute over an allegedly-stolen ice box led to gunfire resulting in no injuries on Wednesday afternoon in Seguin.
No one was injured but some property was damaged when a man shot at a group of other men who confronted him over missing property about 3:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Campbell Street, Seguin Police Department Investigations Lt. Lance Wright said.
“It was a Yeti ice chest,” he said. “They accused him of stealing some of their stuff when he showed up at their house.”
During the incident, a man went to a car, grabbed a gun and fired toward the group an undetermined number of shots, two of which hit a pickup truck at the scene, Wright said. No one was in the truck at the time, he said.
Authorities continue to search for the alleged shooter and a woman who was with him who fled after the altercation in a black Nissan car.
“There was a citizen that did follow them out of the area until they lost sight of them,” he said.
Police continue to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.