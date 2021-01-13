Police say an altercation between two men landed one man in the hospital after he was stabbed.
The incident, that was reported Monday afternoon in the 1400 block of Canary, appeared to be a self defense situation, Seguin Police Detective Lt. Lance Wright said.
It was reported to officers that two men were hanging out at a home when the altercation occurred.
The 38-year-old man who was stabbed, had entered the home and began “antagonizing” the other man, Wright said.
“The victim came in the house and he was believed to be intoxicated,” he said. “He began antagonizing the other person.”
The 38-year-old allegedly hit the 45-year-old man while threatening him, Wright said.
“The 45-year-old told him to stop, back up,” he said. “The victim punched the (45-year-old). He also had a beer bottle in his hand and told the suspect he was going to use it on him.”
Backed into a corner, the 45-year-old reportedly, stabbed the younger man in the arm.
The younger man took off and drove himself to the hospital while the older man called police, Wright said.
The younger man was flown to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio for treatment. There is no update on his condition, Wright said.
No arrests were made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.