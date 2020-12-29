Police say three teens are suspected of burglarizing nearly a dozen vehicles just after Christmas.
Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols said two 17-year-olds were arrested and a 16-year-old was detained in connection to a rash of burglaries between Dec. 27 and Dec. 29 in the city.
“Police believe the three suspects are responsible for as many as 11 vehicle burglaries,” Nichols said in a news release. “There was no forced entry in any of the vehicles and it is believed most of the vehicles were left unlocked.”
Residents in the area of North Goodrich, Willow Lane, Park Lane, Signal Hill Road, Willow Creek Road, Middle Towne Apartments, Oak Hollow Apartments, Gavlin Drive, Armadillo Drive and Lincoln Street reported their vehicles were burglarized. Items reported stolen included guns, computers, wallets, backpacks, clothing and various other items, Nichols said.
During the investigation, one of the stolen credit cards reportedly was used at a gas station on Monday. Seguin Police Officer Bethany Hardison got the store’s video, which captured the suspects and their vehicle. The information was provided to all of the officers. Later that night, Officer Ethan Clendenen found the suspect vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, and all three suspects were detained.
The driver was identified as Luis Leandro, 17, while the front seat passenger was identified at James Trevino, 17, and the back seat passenger was a 16-year-old juvenile. All are from Seguin.
Nichols said Leandro was found in possession of a loaded pistol in his waistband, while another loaded pistol was discovered in a bag at Trevino’s feet inside the car. Both weapons were reported stolen from earlier vehicle burglaries.
“The vehicle was impounded to the Seguin Police Department for processing due to the large amount of stolen property in the vehicle,” Nichols said in the release.
Leandro and Trevino were arrested and booked into Guadalupe County Jail facing a charge of theft of a firearm. Both are currently being held on $10,000 bond.
The juvenile was detained and later released to his parents pending further investigation.
More possible charges are pending.
“This is an example of outstanding police and team work by our officers,” Nichols said. “When the night shift officers were briefed on all of the burglaries that had occurred overnight the previous night, they dedicated themselves to finding those responsible and preventing others from being victimized. I am very proud of this entire team and especially Officers Hardison, Clendenen, Brian Lopez and Steven Trinidad who stopped this crime spree quickly.”
The burglaries serve as a reminder to always lock your doors and don’t leave valuables, especially firearms in a vehicle, Nichols said.
“It only takes a moment to lock and unlock your vehicle and it may very well prevent you from becoming a victim,” he said.
Police continue to investigate. Anyone whose vehicle was burglarized or anyone with information is asked to call the Seguin Police Department at 830-379-2123.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.