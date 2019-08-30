A local pitmaster is taking his family legacy and barbecue skills to the television screen to compete on a new Food Network show.
Adrian Davila, of Davila’s BBQ, is starring in the new barbecue cooking competition, “BBQ Beatdown,” on the Food Network at noon on Sunday.
Davila is set to face celebrity barbecue cooks “Big Moe” Cason, Danielle “Diva Q” Bennett and Carey Bringle by cooking up dishes involving chicken pot pie, Texas pecans, grapefruit and a smoked pork butt.
“Typically a lot of competition shows have three competitors and they go up against each other or one host,” Davila said. “Well on this show it’s a little different. One competitor goes up against the three hosts. Whether I’m successful at each individual round I still have to go against each of them. It was really fun being cast as the Texas representative and getting to cook against the best of the best.”
Davila has the opportunity to win $2,500 if he beats one of the cooks and up to $10,000 if all three are defeated.
When the production company of the show first approached Davila, he said he wasn’t too sure if he was going to participate, but he was excited once he learned who he’d be competing against.
This isn’t the first time Davila has been in the national spotlight representing the Seguin community.
Davila has been featured on the Cooking Channel, the “Today Show,” in The Washington Post, and his book “Cowboy Barbecue: Fire and Smoke from the Original Texas Vaqueros” was listed as one of the “Best Barbecue Books Yet This Year” in 2018.
“Coming from the small town of Seguin, you know we take a lot of pride in showing the national audience what we can do down here,” Davila said. “That’s one of the big things I was most happy about being asked to compete in the show.”
Whether he wins or loses, Davila said he enjoyed the experience and the ability to share his family’s legacy.
“Some families are musical families while others use other different arts and expressions. For the Davila, family it’s our food,” he said. “Getting to share our identity and who we are with the rest of the world means a lot.”
Davila’s BBQ is hosting a viewing party for the premiere of “BBQ Beatdown” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the restaurant with the show airing at noon. The event will feature $1 mimosas, Micheladas and draft beer. There also will be $5 food specials including smoked pulled pork Cuban sandwiches and smoked chicken pot pie.
