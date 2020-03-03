As the years pass and as Guadalupe County continues to grow, so too does the number of people showing up to vote.
Early voting ended Friday in Guadalupe County, and elections officials saw more people cast early ballots this year than in the previous two primary elections, Elections Administrator Lisa Hayes said Monday.
“The turnout was tremendous,” Hayes said. “The voters really came out and made their voices heard for early voting. That’s always encouraging for us to see the voters come out.”
Hayes hopes voters keep up the enthusiasm and the remaining registered voters flood the polls on election day.
The county has about 104,160 registered voters, Hayes said. Of them, 12,641 cast early votes, she said.
Her office had received 1,494 mail ballots, Hayes said. In total, the Guadalupe County Elections Office has seen 14,135 ballots cast — 9.759 in the Republican Primary and 4,376 in the Democratic Primary.
“We actually surpassed early voting turnout for the last two primaries. We surpassed early voting for the gubernatorial primary in 2018 and the presidential primary in 2016, regarding early voting turnout,” she said. “Interestingly enough, it seems that every election we have now surpasses the previous election of that type.”
For the 2016 presidential primary election, the county saw 12.43% of its registered voters cast early ballots, Hayes said. The percentage, as can be expected, was a bit lower for the 2018 mid-term primaries at 8.67% early votes cast, she said.
For the current primary election, 13.56% of voters cast early votes, Hayes said.
“I think what it says is that the voters are very interested in this election,” she said. “I think they’re interested in coming out and having a voice, which is fabulous. That’s what we want.”
Possibly helping the increased turnout is the move the county made since the last presidential election using vote centers, Hayes said. In the races since the 2016 presidential campaigns, voters have the option to vote at any Guadalupe County polling place, not just the one where they are registered, she said.
“It’s just more convenient for the voters,” Hayes said. “Instead of having to vote near where you live, which is the old precinct-based system, you can vote near where you work, where you drop the kids off for school or whatever is convenient. I think it makes things a lot easier for the voters.”
Also easing the process are the voting machines the county put into service nearly a year ago, the elections administrator said. The equipment has worked very well.
She envisions the machines continuing to work well and thinks they may have their work cut out for them Tuesday, Hayes said.
“Historically, we have about the same number of people in a primary vote on election day that voted early in a presidential year,” she said. “I think we’ll see similar numbers. Of course, I can’t predict it.”
Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.