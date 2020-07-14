Condiments were spread pretty thick Monday morning in Cibolo.
Pickles, catchup, mustard and more were strewn on the ground after a train crashed into a tractor-trailer truck on the railroad tracks in the area of FM 78 and Country Lane, Cibolo Police Public Information Officer Matt Schima said.
“It was everything you need for a hot dog except the hot dog,” he said.
No injuries were reported in the crash, Schima said. The trucker was the only occupant in the big rig and he had gotten out of the cab as the train approached. A conductor and engineer on the train also were unhurt, he said.
The train was westbound at the time of the crash, said Raquel Espinoza, Union Pacific Railroad senior director of corporate communications and media relations. Crews were at the site of the wreckage removing products that spilled from the truck including mayonnaise, pickles and other food products, she said.
At about 2:40 p.m. Monday, a message posted on the Cibolo Police Department Facebook page read that the railroad crossing remained closed as Union Pacific personnel continued working on repairs. Cleanup crews, however, had finished their work later that evening, the post read.
The truck driver high centered the semi-truck on the tracks at the intersection, got out and tried to warn the train operators to stop, Schima said.
“Prior to an officer getting there, the driver of the 18-wheeler got out and tried to wave down the train to stop the train,” he said. “He was unsuccessful.”
The train crashed into the truck separating the tractor from the trailer, leaving the vehicle on either side of the tracks, Schima said. The wreck happened about 6:30 a.m. in an area demarcated by signs warning truck drivers to avoid the road, he said.
Hailing from out of state, the truck driver was headed toward the Sysco facility off of Interstate 35, Schima said. He said the man turned from FM 78 onto northbound Country Lane before quickly disabling the truck.
“No Thru Trucks” signs stand near the tracks, but truck drivers sometimes still go through the intersection, Schima said. Officers who see trucks attempting to take the route, stop them and try to educate them about the associated dangers, he said.
“These drivers should be paying attention to the signs and it’s quite dangerous,” Schima said. “It creates a lot of property damage and puts a lot of people in danger.”
He said the driver of the truck received a citation for failing to adhere to the no-thru-trucks sign.
Monday’s wreck wasn’t the first at the intersection, Schima said. He could think of about three within the past two years and said one happened within the last couple months.
The public information officer stopped short of saying the wrecks happen frequently.
“Once is too frequent,” he said. “What is frequent; that’s very relative. We don’t want it to happen to anybody.”
The public’s safety is most important, Schima said.
“We want to educate people and let them know that’s a no-thru-truck zone and ask them to be careful when crossing railroad tracks and to look both ways,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.