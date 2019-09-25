Contrary to online rumors, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office deputies have found no headless bodies and investigated no recent homicides in the McQueeney area, according to a written statement released Tuesday afternoon from Sheriff Arnold Zwicke’s office.
Someone posted in a closed group called “Residents of McQueeney” on Facebook that GCSO investigators were looking into two separate incidents of finding “headless bodies,” the statement read.
“This false information was compounded by the presence of EMS and sheriff’s deputies in the area of Terminal Loop (on Monday),” the release read. “These concerned citizens called to see if the information was true and if there was an ongoing threat to residents in the McQueeney area.”
Emergency Medical Services personnel and deputies were on Terminal Loop in response to a local resident’s death from natural causes, the release read. No foul play is suspected.
Sheriff’s deputies released the information Tuesday to quell residents’ concerns.
“The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office would like to take the opportunity to remind the public that using social media as a sole source for news often leads to the spread of false or misleading information,” the news release read. “Please cross reference anything you see on social media with another credible source before making any decision as to its authenticity. Comments on Facebook groups or any other social media without verified facts should be considered as opinion or speculation until proven otherwise.”
Questions or concerns in regards to the false reports of headless bodies should be directed to GCSO Sgt. Zachary McBride. He can be reached by email at zachary.mcbride@co.guadalupe.tx.us or by phone at 830-379-1224.
