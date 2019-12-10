The melodies of Christmas nostalgia and the hums of more than 100 performers from The Seguin Children’s Chorus will soon fill the air of Texas Lutheran University.
The Mid-Texas Symphony will be performing Holiday Favorites from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Texas Lutheran University’s Jackson Auditorium.
“This is one of our most popular events of the programming year,” Mid-Texas Symphony Executive Director Jason Irle said. “We normally have a full house, and the concert will be filled with Christmas music. Over 100 students from The Seguin Children’s Chorus will be singing a few compositions, and there’s also a sing-a-long of ‘Sleigh Ride’ for the audience to do.”
Irle said that featuring the children’s chorus will add a unique layer of musical complexity to the performance.
“I’m really looking forward to the children’s chorus,” Irle said. “All around the world, you can attend churches and different programs, and there’s a children’s chorus there. What they are able to artistically get out of children’s choruses and their voices and how they mesh with the music is always a very moving part of the concert.”
Irle hopes that by introducing the children to the orchestra, they will find a deep-seated passion for the music.
“They will actually rehearse twice with the orchestra on Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning,” he said. “The kids will actually get a very good taste for being an experienced artist, and hopefully, that will inspire them to continue their artistic journey and become professionals. It’s a really great opportunity, and we are happy that we can give them that opportunity.”
Music Director and Conductor Akiko Fujimoto said the performance will be a trip down memory lane for holiday enthusiasts.
“You’ll hear everything familiar – carols and Christmas songs arranged for the orchestra,” she said.
The event will offer up classics like selections from “The Nutcracker” and “Fantasia on Greensleeves.” However, Irle said audience members will hear heartwarming classics all throughout the performance.
“I think ‘Sleigh Ride’ is always a fan favorite. ‘The Nutcracker’ is also very familiar,” Irle said. “Then, of course, Korsakov, people are always into him as a composer. I don’t think there will be a time during the concert where anyone in attendance will go ‘I don’t understand this.’ I think the whole repertoire is set up for people to be engaged throughout the whole event.”
A Christmas dinner will also be held at Texas Lutheran University’s Hein Dining Hall directly after the concert, Irle said.
“This has been a tradition for several years, in fact, maybe decades,” he said. “It’s basically a holiday celebration, an opportunity for the board and the patrons and the audience to connect a little bit different than just, ‘Here’s a ticket, sit down in a seat.’”
Tickets for the Christmas dinner are sold out as of press time. However, season tickets range from $25 and $50 with discounts for military and senior patrons. They are available at www.mysymphony.org, by phone at (830)-463-5353 or at the Mid-Texas Symphony office at 1000 W. Court St.
Joe Martin is a staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at joe.martin@seguingazette.com .
