Following more than a year of fairly regular updates on the status of the pandemic locally, the state and Guadalupe County emergency management office no longer plan to offer scheduled press releases on the topic.
Fire Marshal/Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder said Tuesday in a news release on the coronavirus that it would be the “last” regarding the county’s COVID-19 situation.
“The reason for the press releases not continuing is because the [Texas] Department of State Health Services is no longer providing COVID information to jurisdictions in Region 8. That’s our region,” Pinder said.
Unlike other counties and municipalities, Guadalupe County has no public health department so responsibilities of tracking and disseminating local information about the coronavirus fell to Pinder’s office. He received regular updates from the state and relayed information to county officials and residents.
DSHS provided details about positive COVID-19 results at certain addresses across the county but has ended the practice, DSHS Press Officer Douglas Loveday said.
“We are no longer sending 911 dispatch enhanced data on addresses where a person is under monitoring for COVID-19,” he said. “The disaster declaration authorized us to send more information than typical. That declaration expired earlier [in June].”
Officials received a messaged from DSHS explaining that during the pandemic, state law required the Department of State Health Services to disseminate information to county officials about COVID-19 patients, including their addresses.
“The law limited the information to be provided to the physical address so that an emergency responder would be sensitive to the need for good public health/medical practice upon response,” according to the message.
The state agency was required to erase the information for any dispatch records after the monitoring period, the letter to officials read. To help communities and first responders during the pandemic, DSHS offered additional information as allowed under the disaster declaration, it read.
DSHS went back to normal activities June 21. At that time, DSHS returned to giving emergency dispatchers only physical addresses of people actively being monitored for communicable diseases.
“With COVID-19 vaccines now widely available and new infections and hospitalizations down significantly, the additional information no longer provides the benefit it did during the height of the pandemic,” the DSHS letter read. “We thank you for your tireless work in the interest of public health in your community. Your efforts have allowed us to continue returning to normal.”
As of Pinder’s last release Tuesday, 173 active cases of COVID-19 remained in Guadalupe County. The county had 15,219 recovered cases and 15,567 total cases reported.
Since the start of the pandemic, DSHS reported 249 county deaths to his office, Pinder said.
Guadalupe County had administered 126,580 doses of vaccine resulting in 29,466 county residents receiving at least one dose and 63,891 people being fully vaccinated, Pinder’s numbers revealed.
Of the population 12 years of age or older, about 51.8% had received at least one vaccine dose and about 45.7% of them had been fully vaccinated.
Of the portion of the population 65 years and older, about 75.5% had received at least one dose and about 68.9% had been fully vaccinated, Pinder’s data showed.
“We’re at like 44% vaccinated 12 years and older,” he said of the total vaccination rate.
COVID-19 still remains a factor in the community, Pinder said. Guadalupe County residents and visitors need to remain vigilant against the disease.
“Just because the state is not providing COVID vaccine data information does not mean that the virus is not in the community,” Pinder said. “As we’ve shown in our last press release, there are still active COVID cases. We’re just not going to know where those cases are in the communities.”
His office and other county officials will continue updating the community on an as-needed basis, the emergency manager said. County officials will continue receiving DSHS updates but not of all the same data, he said.
The Guadalupe County COVID information dashboard will remain on the county’s website, Pinder said. Typical information posted now, though, will be about vaccines and not as much about case information, he said.
Other updates, if necessary, will be sent out through social media, press releases and contact with media, Guadalupe County Judge Kyle Kutscher said.
“In the event if there was a spike in cases or some concerning information that came out that we want the public to know about, that would be the quickest way to get the information out,” he said.
It’s time to start getting back to normal or as close to normal as possible, Kutscher said.
The county made tremendous progress with mass vaccination sites, adhering to health guidelines and finding other ways to fight the pandemic, he said.
The coronavirus remains an issue but it’s time to turn the corner, the county judge said.
“I do believe it’ll be beneficial and healthy for the community to kind of transition away from focusing on those numbers all the time because they are getting better, and start moving back to our normal lives as much as possible,” Kutscher said. “We still have cases out there and the public still needs to be proactive in promoting healthy practices.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.