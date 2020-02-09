NEW BRAUNFELS — A 17-year-old New Braunfels man has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of his 16-year-old sister, police said Sunday afternoon.
New Braunfels police and the fire department were called to the 600 block of Sumner Circle at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday for report of a shooting, police said.
Authorities said they discovered the body of a 16-year-old girl, Gabrielle Barrera, who had suffered a gunshot wound from a handgun. A justice of the peace was called to the scene and an autopsy has been ordered.
Police said after several hours of investigation, including interviews with witnesses, her brother, Zachary Barrera, 17, was taken into custody and transported to Comal County Jail where he was charged with first degree murder. Bond has been set at $250,000.
Authorities said the incident remains under investigation and NBPD has been in contact with officials from the Comal ISD. The district will soon be releasing information about counselors and other resources for students and staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.