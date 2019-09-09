With GBRA officials showing no signs of reversing course on their decision to drain the Guadalupe Valley lakes system, the water authority is facing push back in city halls, school board rooms and the courtroom.
A visiting judge is scheduled to convene in the first hearing regarding attorney Ricardo Cedillo’s petition filed last week to stop the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority’s plan to dewater the lakes at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, the lawyer said. Cedillo filed the petition on behalf of 10 residents who live along Lake McQueeney and Lake Placid.
“We have been assigned to a visiting judge from Kerrville, the Honorable Steve Ables,” Cedillo said Monday.
He filed a petition on Thursday naming the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority as a defendant and requesting more than $1 million in relief, though the plaintiffs are not in it for the money, Cedillo said. They want to ensure that the lakes are not drained to prevent economic hardship to themselves and countless others they way will be affected if the lakes are drained.
“It affects the entire community and the way of life you guys have in the city of Seguin,” Cedillo said last week. “That’s why we want to stop the lakes from being drained.”
GBRA plans to open dam spill gates Monday at Lake Gonzales to begin draining that body of water. Then Meadow Lake will be dewatered, followed by Lake Placid and culminating near the end of September with the emptying of Lake McQueeney if no delays arise, GBRA General Manager/CEO Kevin Patteson has said.
The measure is necessary due to concerns that spill gates at the almost 90-year-old dams might fail and endanger residents and visitors around them, Patteson said. Those concerns heightened after a spill gate failure in 2016 on Lake Wood and one in May at Lake Dunlap, Patteson said.
Community members are voicing their concerns against the plan.
Other Moves
Also on Wednesday, the Seguin ISD board of trustees will hold a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the board room, 1221 E. Kingsbury St.
The agenda lists only one item, a discussion and possible approval of a resolution urging GBRA to reconsider its decision to lower all the lakes at this time. The agenda item points out that nearly 2,000 waterfront properties in Guadalupe County with a taxable value of $694 million make up 18% of Seguin ISD’s tax base.
“If the values of these properties decrease in valuation, Seguin ISD is poised to realize a loss in tax value, causing negative budgetary implications,” an agenda exhibit reads.
Tuesday night, a special meeting of the Navarro ISD is scheduled to convene also to discuss and consider a resolution regarding the GBRA decision to drain Lake McQueeney. That meeting slated for 6:30 p.m. at Navarro Junior High School’s cafeteria at 6450 N. State Hwy 123 in Geronimo.
The Guadalupe County Commissioners Court is also set to discuss a resolution in opposition of GBRA’s decision during the regular meeting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday in the Guadalupe County Courthouse.
On Monday night, the New Braunfels City Council met during its regular meeting. On that agenda was scheduled presentation, discussion and approval of a resolution requesting financial assistance from the state of Texas “by and through the governor and the legislature to the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority for the costs of repair, reconstruction, and maintenance of critical infrastructure located at Lake Dunlap, Lake McQueeney, Lake Placid, Meadow Lake, Lake Gonzales, and Lake Wood.”
The outcome of the discussion on that resolution was unknown as of press time.
