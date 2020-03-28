Two San Antonio women driving Tuesday night in Guadalupe County were reportedly carrying drugs, leading to their arrest, authorities said.
A Guadalupe County Sheriff’s K9 deputy spotted the women as they drove in the area of the 7500 block of FM 3009 in Schertz, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Lt. John Flores said. The driver of a 1998 Ford Mustang almost wrecked which caught the attention of Deputy Rafael Pinilla and his canine partner Lorby about 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Flores said.
“Deputy Pinilla conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle,” the lieutenant said. “After speaking with the occupants, Pinilla became suspicious and had his K9 Lorby conduct an open air sniff on the vehicle. After receiving a positive alert, a probable cause search was conducted.”
The women’s stories didn’t mesh as Pinilla spoke to them, so he became suspicious and got the dog to smell the car, Flores said. That’s when Lorby reacted to the smell of narcotics, the lieutenant said.
Pinilla found methamphetamine and heroin in the driver’s purse and multiple bags of methamphetamine in the pocket and bra of the passenger, Flores said. He said there was paraphernalia consistent with illegal drug distribution inside the car.
The deputy arrested both women and took them to the Guadalupe County Jail.
Victoria Parsley, 37, is facing one count each of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1 between 1-4 grams and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1 less than 1 gram; and Ilene Salinas, 39, is facing one count of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1 4-200 grams.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Parsley remained held under $25,000 in bonds and Salinas remained held under bonds totaling $30,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.