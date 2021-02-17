A Guadalupe County official reported a weeklong increase of 21 deaths of county residents due to COVID-19.
On Feb. 9, Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder said in a written statement that 162 people here had died of the disease. The number had bubbled to 183 by Monday, Pinder said in a seperate news release.
The document he released included a breakdown of the county’s COVID-19 situation. He was set to alter the way in which he disseminated the information he had been including in chart form, Pinder said.
“To provide additional information, we will begin to focus on the vaccines administered in the county,” he said. “We will still give the case counts, but the breakdown by city will be removed beginning Feb. 16, 2021.”
The statement he released Monday, however, did include such a breakdown.
In the New Braunfels section of the county, 39 people were confirmed to have active cases of the coronavirus, Pinder wrote. In Cibolo, there were 46 confirmed active cases, 110 in Seguin, 54 in the Schertz section of the county, 10 in Marion, five in Selma and 118 in unincorporated areas of the county.
Guadalupe County probable cases included 41 in New Braunfels, 21 in Cibolo, 28 in Seguin, 23 in Schertz, two in Marion, one in Selma and 59 in unincorporated areas of the county.
For recoveries in the county, 977 were in New Braunfels, 1,519 in Cibolo, 2,396 in Seguin, 1,576 in Schertz, 105 in Marion, 96 in Selma and 2,617 in unincorporated areas of the county, according to Pinder.
Guadalupe County had seen 12,446 total cases of the diseases as of Monday, Pinder reported.
Guadalupe Regional Medical Center had 23 confirmed active cases, Pinder said.
Also as of Monday, the county had been allocated 16,625 doses of vaccine, and administered 17,011 doses, he said. People who had received at least one dose totaled 12,446, he said, with 4,565 people having been fully vaccinated.
People seeking more information can send questions to COVID19@co.guadalupe.tx.us or register at https://member.everbridge.net/892807736723690/login for notifications about upcoming vaccine sites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.