Officials say there are six more residents have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and seven more people have recovered in the past three days
The newest results brings Guadalupe County to 99 total cases, 22 active and 77 recovers, Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder said in the release. Three residents remain in the hospital.
The results are a from Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Guadalupe County announced at the beginning of the month it would release the number of cases on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Additionally, the Texas Department State of Health Services released the results of the second drive through testing site that happened Monday, May 4 in Schertz. Of the 48 people tested, only one came back positive and it was a resident of Kendall County, the county’s release said.
As of Monday evening, there are 22 active cases and three hospitalizations.
Officials say Cibolo has 22 total cases, three of which are active; Seguin has 19, of which seven are active; the portion of Schertz in Guadalupe County 17, of which three are active; the unincorporated county has 17, of which five are active; the portion of New Braunfels in Guadalupe County 11, which one is active; the portion of Selma in Guadalupe County six, and no active cases. There have been seven total hospitalizations, three active cases and four recoveries.
