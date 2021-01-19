Information from community members led investigators to arrest a man suspected of trafficking illegal drugs from a Seguin home with three children inside, deputies said.
Following up on numerous tips alerting them to possible narcotics sales at a home in the 700 block of Braden Street, members of the Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force searched the home, found drugs and arrested a suspect, GCSO Lt. John Flores said.
“With the assistance of these tips and with the assistance of patrol units, a state narcotics search warrant was drafted and executed,” he said. “The search of the residence resulted in investigators locating approximately 111.17 grams of methamphetamine, three bags containing approximately 64.68 grams of cocaine, marijuana, multiple digital scales, packaging materials located with said narcotics, and a large sum of U.S. currency.”
With the help of members of the Seguin Police Department and Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office patrol divisions, task force members served a search warrant about 2 a.m. Saturday at the home, Flores said.
Investigators also found three children close to the drugs in the home, he said.
Authorities arrested 33-year-old Bryan Manuel Pelcastre of Seguin on two charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 grams and 200 grams, and three charges of abandoning or endangering a child-criminal neglect.
Pelcastre was taken to Guadalupe County Jail. He was released on Sunday after posting $85,000 bond.
Two women were in the house at the time of Pelcastre’s arrest. They were not charged, Flores said.
Authorities left the three small children in the custody of the women, Flores said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.