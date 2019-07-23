Authorities announced on Tuesday they have positively identified the skeletal remains found inside a Seguin home earlier this month as that of 71-year-old Jacqueline Louise Crayton.
The announcement confirmed suspicions the Seguin Police Department and others in the community previously held.
“The Seguin Police Department, with the assistance of the Texas State University Forensic Anthropology Center, has confirmed the identity of the skeletal remains found inside a residence located in the 900 block of Anderson Street on Sunday, July 7,” Seguin Police spokesperson Officer Tanya Brown said in a written statement released Tuesday afternoon. “The remains have been identified as to be those of Jacqueline Louise Crayton of Seguin.”
In the days following the discovery, SPD officers arrested a woman who lived in the home where the bones were found with her minor daughter. They arrested 47-year-old Delissa Navonne Crayton on a charge of injury to a child under the age of 15 causing serious mental deficiency and injury.
At the time of the arrest, police said they believed Jacqueline Crayton had fallen in the home and was left to die on a bedroom floor. They speculated she died about three years ago and was left to decompose in the room while her daughter and granddaughter lived in the home.
After the recent positive identification, more charges are likely to be added, Brown said.
“With the remains now identified, additional charges will be presented to the Guadalupe County Attorney’s Office for review,” she said.
About 10 p.m. July 7, SPD officers investigating an outcry of child abuse/neglect received a tip that skeletal remains were inside the home. They went to the house and made the discovery, police have reported.
The next day, police and members of the TSU anthropology department began looking into the bones and trying to determine the dead person’s identity.
Delissa Crayton and her teenage daughter cooperated with the investigation from its early stages, SPD Chief Terry Nichols said at the time.
Then on July 10, police arrested Delissa for allegedly forcing her child to live in the home where police say her mother Jacqueline fell, died, and was left to decompose on a bedroom floor three years ago.
Delissa remained held Tuesday night in the Guadalupe County Jail under $200,000 bond, Brown said.
Following her arrest, family and friends gathered outside the home to show immense admiration and support for Jacqueline during a vigil. Dozens of people filled the yard and spilled into the street to pay respects to the woman some described as a compassionate, helpful and strong woman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.