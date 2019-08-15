It’s been nearly 27 years since someone shot and killed a Seguin woman and left her to die on the side of a Guadalupe County road.
Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office detectives tried lighting a fire under the cold case Wednesday to see if they could get any hot tips.
“Toni Ackerman was murdered in Guadalupe County in 1992 on FM 775 and Partnership Road,” Sgt. Robert Murphy said. “This case has never been solved, and we are asking the public for help in solving this old murder.”
Ackerman was 26 when she died Aug. 18, 1992. That was the day GCSO deputies went to a call at FM 775 and Partnership, where they found her on the ground next to the road, according to a news statement Sheriff Arnold Zwicke released Wednesday afternoon.
Ackerman had several gunshot wounds and was in a bar ditch, still alive. She died before she could tell deputies what happened or who shot her, the news statement read.
Before being discovered wounded on the side of the road, the last place anyone had seen Ackerman was on Kingsbury Street near the R&R Grocery store earlier that day in Seguin, the sheriff’s statement read.
When authorities found her body, Ackerman was wearing a purple top, a red skirt and black boots. She had blue eyes and brown hair, and stood about 4 feet 11 inches tall weighing about 105 pounds.
Detectives have exhausted all leads in trying to determine who killed the longtime Seguin resident, the sheriff’s statement read.
“The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding the killer or killers who took the life of Toni Ann Ackerman,” the statement read. “We would like to bring closure to the family of Toni Ann Ackerman who has spent these last decades looking for an answer to the death of their loved one.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 830-379-1224 or the Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers Cold Case Team at 1-800-346-3243.
To submit information anonymously, contact Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-TIPS (8477). Tips can be submitted online at ww.gccsTIPS.org or on the P3 tips app. Crime Stoppers tips can garner cash rewards.
