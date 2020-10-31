Guadalupe County officials reported two more COVID-19-related deaths in the county.
The two new discoveries bring the county’s official total to 46 deaths, Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder said Tuesday morning in a report to the Guadalupe County Commissioners Court.
On Sept. 21, Guadalupe County added an additional 1,601 COVID-19 cases the state health department staff identified through laboratory test reports. The cases had not been reported in the system prior to late September and county officials continue to sift through them, Pinder said.
One of the two new deaths was from August and the other was from September, he said.
As of Thursday, the county had recognized 24 confirmed active cases, 109 to-be-determined cases, 386 probable cases and 3,828 recoveries, Pinder said.
Active cases dispersed across Guadalupe County showed two cases in the New Braunfels section, seven in Cibolo, six in Seguin, two in Schertz, one in Marion, none in Selma and six in the unincorporated areas of the county.
Guadalupe Regional Medical Center had two COVID-19 patients being treated as of Pinder’s update news statement released Thursday. Last week, the hospital reported having six active cases, Pinder said.
“That’s last week’s number but they’re still maintaining a rolling average per day of less than one,” he said.
The county’s emergency management office continues to show a much smaller number of deaths than the 79 the Texas Department of Health Services webpage is reporting. Pinder has said a lag in reporting from the state has led to the discrepancy and numbers continue to change.
