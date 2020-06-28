Authorities in another state helped track down and arrest a man suspected of stabbing another man in the neck earlier this month in Seguin.
A manhunt led authorities to locate 41-year-old Raul Chavez of Seguin in West Virginia, Seguin Police Detective Sgt. Aaron Seidenberger said.
“West Virginia State Police along with the assistance of our (Texas Department of Public Safety) went and found him for us,” Seidenberger said.
Seguin police accused Chavez of the June 6 attack on a 22-year-old man outside a bar in the 3500 block of North State Highway 123 in Seguin. Chavez allegedly used a sharp object to stab the victim in the neck before fleeing the scene, police said.
Investigators worked under the premise that Chavez left Seguin shortly after injuring the other man, Seidenberger said
“We’re pretty much thinking he did, he must’ve fled pretty quickly,” the sergeant said.
Police obtained a warrant for Chavez’s arrest by the afternoon of the day of the attack, Seidenberger said. They determined by June 15 that he was in West Virginia and obtained an extradition warrant for Chavez, Seidenberger said.
“West Virginia State Police had the search warrant for the address where he was staying,” Seidenberger said. “They hit it June 15 and … they got him in custody.”
Authorities in West Virginia took the suspect into custody without incident, Seidenberger said.
Chavez was wanted here on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
About 2:20 a.m. June 6, employees at the bar were escorting guests out of the building when an unrelated disturbance occurred in the corner of the parking lot, Seidenberger said at the time.
Security guards watched as the suspect approached the victim from behind holding a pointy object, police said. The suspect hit the victim in the neck and then walked to a black Chevrolet truck and drove away, Seidenberger said.
As the suspect drove away, the victim realized he wasn’t punched but stabbed and had a friend take him to the Guadalupe Regional Medical Center for treatment, the sergeant said.
The victim is doing well recovering, Seidenberger said.
Police continue to investigate and await Chavez’s extradition to Guadalupe County, he said.
