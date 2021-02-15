City offices and school districts are keeping their doors closed for another day due to the winter storm.
The city made the announcement Monday afternoon that non-emergency city offices will remain closed, Jennifer Sourdellia, spokesperson for the city of Seguin, said.
Crews picking up garbage for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, will begin mid-Wednesday morning and could take several days to complete, Sourdellia said.
To allow crews to focus on trash collection, recycling pickup is delayed until the following week, Sourdellia said.
Utility customers with payments due on Tuesday, Feb. 16 have a five-day extension and the city public library is extending the due date on books and other materials from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18.
Seguin city council’s regally scheduled meeting for Feb. 16 is postponed to Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Seguin, Navarro and Marion ISD’s announced their campuses doors will remain closed on Tuesday due to the inclement weather.
“Due to continued freezing and icy conditions forecast for today, tonight and tomorrow, Seguin ISD schools and offices will be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021,” Seguin ISD said in its communications to parents. “Conditions will be continuously monitored and assessed throughout the week. Every effort will be made to communicate additional changes, if any, in a timely manner.”
Marion Superintendent Kelly Walters said potential lack of electricity and water at her campuses are among the causes for concern, prompting her decision to close school.
“Potential lack of electricity and water as well as unstable roads make for unsafe conditions,” she wrote in her message to parents. “Please stay home, stay warm, and stay safe!”
