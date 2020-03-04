In successful defense of his incumbency for the first time in 16 years, Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke outlasted his opponent Constable Jimmy Harless in a solid victory, according to unofficial results in the Republican primary race.
Zwicke hasn’t had a primary opponent since the race of 2004, and with no Democrat running for sheriff this year, he effectively was reelected Tuesday to the office for another four years. He is happy to return to the job he has held since the 2001 retirement of Melvin Harborth, whom Zwicke succeeded.
The sheriff said late Tuesday night after the final results were announced that he was happy that he won, but that this would be his last time seeking reelection. Politics in Guadalupe County have changed, Zwicke said.
“Without going into a whole lot, I was really disappointed with the negativity that was exhibited by the other camp,” he said. “I’ve been in six elections and this by far is the worst. I apologize to the citizens of Guadalupe County that they had to go through it.
“It’s a shame that Washington gutter-style politics have found their way to Guadalupe County.”
According to unofficial results Tuesday night, 9,473 (57.0%) voters chose Zwicke compared to 7,154 (43.0%) who voted for Harless.
Harless said he entered the race to help reflect the needs of the citizens of the county and change the office of sheriff to reflect the changes the county has seen over the years.
He conceded the victory to Zwicke in a post on his campaign’s Facebook, Jimmy Harless for Sheriff.
“Well, we gave it all we had and I appreciate everyone that believed in me,” the post read. “Even though we didn’t prevail, I still won because I met and became friends with the most wonderful people.
“I congratulate Sheriff Zwicke on the win and another four years as the Guadalupe County sheriff.”
Harless could not be reached by phone Tuesday night.
From around the time the polls closed, it seemed pretty apparent Zwicke would come out on top.
Guadalupe County Elections Administrator Lisa Hayes released early voting totals for the county. In the sheriff’s race, Zwicke received 5,477 (57.8%) early and absentee ballot votes compared to 4,004 (42.2%) of early and absentee ballot votes for Harless.
As vote totals from around the county began to stream in and be tallied, Zwicke maintained a lead throughout the night. Yet, he chose not to count his chickens before they hatched, declining comment until votes for all 34 polling places had been added.
“I felt with the job that me and my employees have done and the support of the citizens, I felt good the whole night,” Zwicke said. “I was just ready to get it over with.”
Decreasing crime in Guadalupe County is a goal Zwicke said he has set for himself. He has accomplished much as sheriff and has one or two more things on his list before calling it quits after the next four-year term, Zwicke said.
“I want to help the Guadalupe County Family Violence Shelter build a new shelter,” he said. “That is going to be one of my goals for the next four years.”
Before the election, the sheriff said it was imperative to maintain good working relationships with the citizens and members of commissioners court in Guadalupe County. He identified population growth, technology, policing and continued education as critical aspects to pay attention to while running the sheriff’s office and pledged to lead the office in the right direction.
The sheriff thanked the voters and citizenry of Guadalupe County for their obvious faith in the job he has done and will continue for another term.
“I want to thank everybody for voting and supporting me,” Zwicke said. “I’m going to do everything that I promised the people I was going to do and then it’s time to move on and enjoy the rest of my life.”
