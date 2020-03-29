Silver Center answers the call to Serve Other Seniors

As cars slowly drove up to the side of the Silver Center, they were greeted by Silver Center Executive Director Glenda Layton and bookkeeper Pam Davis.
The women asked how many, then quickly turned to a pair of carts filled with to go plates, gathered the amount needed then hurried back to the care to hand them to the grateful people inside.
The handed over plates of hot lunch for free will donations all last week and plan to continue doing it as long as the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the area, especially the senior residents.
“This week, we have had our regular menu that we serve to our people all the time and a secondary free meal that we are giving out as well,” Silver Center Executive Director Glenda Layton said. “We were lucky enough to have a couple of people donate money to allow us to give away free meals to Senior Citizens.”
On Friday, one woman who asked not to be identified cried as she was handed a hot meal of shepherds pie and a salad. This was the second cooked meal she’d had in several days, she said. The first was the day before, Layton said.
“She just cried and we cried,” she said.
Some visitors made a trip through the line just for their neighbors, Layton said.
“This really is about neighbors helping neighbors,” she said. “We’re seeing a lot of that and it’s great.”
The center is providing meals to area residents who may not be physically able to endure the prolonged wait times at local grocery stores or for seniors who may not want to risk exposure.
These meals vary from day to day depending on what is donated.
“As people drive through our parking lot, they’re asked, ‘would you like to buy a meal or would you like a free meal?’ And most of them are doing both,” Layton said. “My father, for one, is 91 years old and has bad knees. He’s relying on food like this as are many other people here in the community, so we’re doing our best.”
The center is also delivering meals to about 20 residents who are shut in through the help of volunteers, Layton said.
“We have two employees here that are taking out about 10 addresses, and they’re taking two meals to each of those places,” she said. “The Lions Club has also stepped up, and they have helped us deliver, and we have a husband and wife, and they’re just good people that came in and said, ‘what can we do to help.’”
As residents continue to practice self-isolation, their food stocks dwindle, and the center hopes to provide some relief, Layton said.
“This could really ramp up because there are a lot of people who right now may have gone through what they had in their fridge or freezer,” she said. “We know this is going to go through next week, so it’s going to get bigger and bigger.”
Many people who came through the line offered a few dollars to help pay for their meals, but they weren’t required. But with generous donations from the community, the Silver Center can continue providing the meals.
“We are a commercial kitchen. We cater, and we cook lunch here every day for the public,” Layton said. “It doesn’t have to be senior citizens, but right now, since many schools are taking care of schoolchildren, we wanted to make sure to take of our senior citizens. If we receive money from businesses or individuals, the more we have, the more we can feed, and I’d absolutely like to open it up to the public.”
The center is also looking to social media for seniors who may need support, Layton said.
“As people wander through Facebook, they will see me start putting out a thing called #SOS,” Layton said. “That is Serving Other Seniors, because we are all senior citizens here and we’re coming to work to feed other senior citizens. So our hashtag is to let other people know, just because you’re a senior citizen you don’t have to hide, you have to stay safe. So we’re here to serve other seniors.”
To volunteer, donate, or arrange for a meal call the Seguin Silver Center at 830-303-6612.
