Continental North America announced Thursday it is making a $110 million investment in a 215,000-square-foot manufacturing and research facility on Kohlenberg Road. Construction is slated to begin later this year with production starting in 2021.

City staffers said the facility, which will manufacture autonomous driving parts, will employ up to an average of 576 employees with an approximate payroll of $27.95 million at full operation.

Continental received the following local incentives from the city of New Braunfels, New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation (4B Board) and Comal County, based on its total investment, employees hired and guaranteed payroll over the next 10 years:

Up to $3.3 million in land acquisition grants

Up to $1.8 million for New Braunfels Utilities infrastructure improvements

Up to $270,000 in roadway impact fees for Kohlenberg Road improvements

15% city property tax rebate over 10 years

47% county property tax rebate over 10 years