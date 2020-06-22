The mayor has called an emergency special meeting of the city council to discuss the annual July 4 parade today.
The announcement was made early Monday afternoon that the council will meet on at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the council chambers. The meeting will also be streamed via Facebook live.
According to the agenda, council will discuss canceling the Biggest Small Town Fourth of July Parade.
Earlier this month, council said it would go forth with the parade, albeit with a few guidelines including limiting the amount of people per entry, hand washing stations throughout the parade route and staging areas and the encouraging community members to social distance themselves.
Residents wanting to comment prior to the discussion are encouraged to submit their comments to virtualcouncil@seguintexas.gov before 3 p.m. on Monday.
Commentors must include their name and address in the email. They’ll receive a zoom meeting invitation and meeting ID to enter the meeting to participate.
