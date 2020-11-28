The Seguin Matadors sported all-new, all-black uniforms to set the visiting Lehman Lobos on their heels during their afternoon, day-after Thanksgiving game.
Matador football (6-2, 5-1) hung 49 points on the Lobos, only allowing the visiting team a single score with two minutes left in the game.
In five plays, Seguin put 21 points on the board. And that was in just the first quarter.
Starting fast is a point of emphasis throughout the year, and head coach Travis Bush said inclement weather threatening the game only provided another sense of urgency in Friday’s game.
“We really wanted to try to be aggressive and see what we could do early in case some bad weather came in,” Bush said. “Then in the second half there it got cold and windy, which was good to see. I’m proud of our guys and the way they started and just built the lead in the first half, and then we just finished it off in the second half.”
Of the Matadors’ eight touchdowns of the afternoon, receiver Tristan Moreno caught three tosses, including a 39-yard reception and a jump-man style catch on Seguin’s fourth drive of the game.
Play-caller Micah Rodriguez sat at the helm for the majority of the game, only stepping aside to let Troy Falgout get his reps in from the shotgun. Rodriguez continued to show his strength behind his offensive line and efficiently moved the ball down field. The senior threw four bombs for points in the first quarter, and his decision making against a persistent Lobo defense led the way to five plays for an initial 21-point lead.
Receivers Kai Seidenberger and Alex Concepcion also got a taste of the gold turf in the first half. Michael Martinez lined up as a receiver and picked up a touchdown on a fake left for a wide open right side pass from Rodriguez, and Marques Washington chipped in a 43-yard sprint to the end zone on the third play of the second half for what would be Seguin’s final score of the afternoon.
Seguin’s defense gave Lehman little advantage, recovering a fumble and picking off the quarterback in the first half while holding the Lobos at bay the majority of the game. The Matadors saw big stops from Allen Martinez, who played an instrumental role in forcing turnovers on downs throughout the game. Ian Box locked in and picked up a fumble recovery, and as the team’s leader in sacks, picked up a few more of those against the Lobos.
Bush commended his defense for a solid afternoon of play and holding tough against a good team like Lehman.
“I’m proud of the way our defense played,” he said. “They came up with a goal line stand there early in the third that could have allowed (Lehman) to get some momentum. Then the big turnovers when we needed them.”
Seguin faces Hill Country powerhouse Dripping Springs on Dec. 3 in its final game before post-season action begins. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
