A new app was created to give residents and visitors alike the opportunity to explore Seguin virtually.
The new Visit Seguin app will help ensure that people can easily find the restaurant, establishment or historical landmark they’ve been looking for.
Seguin Main Street & CVB announced the app’s launch on Wednesday, adding that it is an extension of the website VisitSeguin.com .
The app has capabilities to save and route people to the front door of a local restaurant, allowing them to share with friends and give it a “like” to help endorse the location. Another feature allows users to “Add” any restaurant, activity, hotel, etc. to their personal list to pull up at a later time.
“[This app] was kind of the ultimate goal: an ease of finding the information that you want and providing an ability for people to explore and expand once they get here,” said Blaire Zahn, Seguin Main Street & CVB assistant director. “We’re really excited to be using it right now in real time. If a restaurant is not able to do dine-in and just doing curbside we’re able to make those notes in there. Any kind of those stipulations that businesses have, we can edit [the app] and get that information out as quickly as possible.”
Seguin Main Street and CVB partnered with Visit Widget to develop this tool meant to provide a new way to explore what the city has to offer.
“We are hopeful that this mobile app will help visitors discover more of Seguin,” Kyle Kramm, director of Seguin Main Street & CVB, said in a news release. “They can scroll through our Events Calendar to find out what is happening when they are in town and then map out the best route to get them there.”
To download, visit your smartphone’s app store and search “Visit Seguin, Texas.”
The app is available for download on all mobile platforms.
