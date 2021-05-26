The founder of what originally was a two-man cabinet shop that grew into a world leader has died.
Charles “Charlie” Koehler of The Koehler Company died Sunday at the age of 91.
“We’re going to miss him. He was our mentor,” son Steve Koehler said. “He was the one that taught us to be good. With this company, dad hasn’t been involved on a day-to-day basis in a while. We’re going to be good.”
Steve shared an office with his father in recent years. Their desks sit about 4 feet apart so Steven will continue to enjoy a closeness with the company’s founder, he said.
“I won’t have a chance to not know that he’s here,” Steve said. “There will always be things that will remind me of him being here. He always taught us to treat our clients with great respect and do whatever we need to do for them in the best fashion and at the end of the project to not only be clients but we’d all be friends.
“That’s what he taught us and we’ll continue to do that.”
Fond memories of living in the country and enjoying visits to his father’s home will remain with him, Steve said. They would sit in the backyard together and watch the cows walk from the back of the property to the mesquite pasture. Thoughts of those times will comfort him in the years to come, Steve said.
“He thoroughly enjoyed that, especially when the grass is green like it is now,” he said. “I’ll miss him not being able to sit in the backyard with me. I’ll be out there and he’ll be out there, too, but it won’t be quite the same.”
There was no shortage of wonderful things Donna Rinn could say about her godfather, the man who acted as a second father to her when her own died in 1993.
“Charlie loved unconditionally and was a blessing to all who knew him,” she said. “He gave selflessly, was compassionate and ready to lend a hand wherever needed. His spirit and generosity have made a tremendous impact on the community and all who have had the privilege to know and love Charles Lee Koehler.”
Charlie was one of five charter members of the Seguin Public Library Foundation. The foundation was started to help supplement the library, but it helped to build the city’s local resources. Charlie was one of the founders of Faith Lutheran Church, which his company built and remodeled, Rinn said.
Having Charlie Koehler and The Koehler Company building or remodeling a project meant it would be done right, said Emmett Donegan, a longtime associate of Charlie Koehler.
“I’ve known him most of his life, I suppose. I associated with him in business for some years,” Donegan said. “I guess of all the people I’ve known, he was a contractor and he was also actually an artist. Their building, all of their shop work was so unbelievably perfect, they got a reputation all over Texas. He was a perfectionist; it had to be right or it just couldn’t work.”
Donegan, now 93, said he first met Charlie when he was a young banker and The Koehler Company was just starting. He and Charlie did business together and eventually Donegan owned stock in the company, he said.
Hearing of Charlie’s death hit home, Donegan said.
“It’s just a great loss of a dear friend,” he said. “He was a leader. He took part in everything Seguin. He worked hard and he was devoted mostly to his business. He was a good, strong member of the church.”
Charlie in 1954 founded the company with the idea of owning and operating a small shop, according the Koehler Company’s website.
The company grew exponentially and continued to build on a legacy, adding the founder’s two sons and grandson into the fold.
“His goal was to build quality products while providing superior customer service,” the website reads. “Today, The Koehler Company employs a team of highly skilled, dedicated employees within general contracting and architectural millwork divisions.”
Charlie loved his family immensely and his two Schnauzer dogs Manu and Eva, Rinn said. Traveling was a passion of his as well as hunting deer, which he did often withe beloved friends and family spending time in the deer lease, she said.
“Charlie’s family meant everything to him and he made sure he saw them at least once a week, hand-delivering the newspaper to their door on Sunday after church — with dogs in tow of course,” Rinn said. “In some way throughout the years, each of his family members worked in the business, helping foster and grow the commitment and dedication he started. Charlie mentored and led a talented, well-respected, professional team of men and women who know how to work hard and give generously.”
Through those people, Charlie’s hand has touched many buildings in Seguin, across Texas and beyond.
Also through them and his teachings, his legacy lives on for generations to come, she said.
Dealing with the loss is difficult but he and others are getting along as best they can, Steve said. They can take solace in one comforting thought, he said.
“It’s difficult yes, but we’re pleased he’s not suffering anymore and he’s with our mom,” Steve said. “Knowing that dad’s with mom, that’s something that he’d been wanting to do for a long, long time.”
A memorial service is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 1 at the Jackson Auditorium on Texas Lutheran University’s campus. A celebration of life is planned for 4 p.m. the same day at the Big Red Barn in Seguin.
Check the Sunday edition of the Seguin Gazette for a full obituary.
