A dispute involving a machete inside a Seguin home Friday morning ended with a woman in the local hospital and her brother in the county jail, authorities said.
The alleged assault took place about 5 a.m. inside a home in the 800 block of Nelda Street, Seguin Police Department Investigator Lt. Lance Wright said. Police got involved when a 48-year-old city woman showed up at Guadalupe Regional Medical Center with cuts on her arm, he said.
“Early Friday morning, appropriately 5 in the morning, Seguin officers responded to GRMC for a victim possibly cut with a machete,” Wright said. “Upon further investigation, she had a large laceration to her left arm.”
As officers continued to investigate, it was reported the woman and her partner were asleep in a bedroom when the woman’s brother came in and started arguing with the other man, Wright said.
The three people had been inside the home together prior to the altercation, he said.
“Alcohol may have been a factor,” Wright said.
During the argument between the two men, the suspect began attacking the 33-year-old man using the blunt end of a machete, the lieutenant said.
“Somehow throughout the struggle, the machete got turned around and she was struck in her arm with it causing a severe laceration,” he said.
The male victim suffered injuries from the blunt side of the machete, but did not seek medical treatment at the hospital, police said. Hospital staff held the woman for further treatment, Wright said.
Officers later arrested Rogelio Moran Jr., 43, of Seguin, and took him to the Guadalupe County Jail. Moran, according to online jail records, remained held Tuesday under bonds totaling $80,000 facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury.
Wright said police were unsure what led up to the argument and alleged assault. Police continue to investigate.
