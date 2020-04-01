With the closures of gyms and people social distancing, those looking to stay fit are turning on their smart devices and finding a plethora of options, including some from their coaches.
Area residents and gyms are bringing virtual alternatives to community members looking to break a sweat in the safety and isolation of their homes.
Aftermath Strength co-owner Ricky Carrillo is breaking workouts into three categories — aftermath fit, which focuses on low impact high-intensity workouts; aftermath strength, a high-intensity weightlifting focused workout, and aftermath kids, a program geared toward promoting physical activity to youngsters through daily activity.
“I’m just hoping to inspire someone, whether they come here to my gym or haven’t worked out at all” he said. “I’m hoping that we can inspire someone to try it out or at least get moving.”
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Carrillo and his team have worked to combine all three workouts into a singular online program to bring residents a well-rounded heart-pumping experience, free of charge.
“You don’t need any equipment because we scale all the movements when we do the workouts,” Carrillo said. “We do a program week by week, and you can use any object you have lying around the house, or you don’t have to use anything at all. The intensity level is high, but [whether] you’re a big-time athlete or if you’re just a regular person trying to get in shape, this program is for you as well. It’s generally for everybody.”
The instructional workout videos are posted to Aftermath Strength’s Facebook page daily at around 8 a.m., Carrillo said.
“[The video] will show the workout, how to do the movements correctly, and then I’ll show how to scale those movements if you don’t have that specific equipment,” Carrillo said.
Carrillo said the decision to shoot and provide the daily virtual workouts free on social media was made to promote a healthy lifestyle among community members living during the pandemic.
“We’re just trying to do everything we can to do what we can for everyone else,” Carrillo said. “We just want everyone to stay healthy and to continue to stay consistently moving and we believe it will improve your mental health and boost your immunity and everything else as we’re trying to get through these hard times.”
Camp Gladiator is helping its campers stay fit from the confines of home after making the digital move.
“We went from an all outdoor adult group fitness company to an entirely 100% virtual fitness company, with over 1,000 partner trainers in seven states, who will now be delivering over 60,000 workouts weekly,” partner trainer Dane Boyle said.
The program is broken down into six-week challenges, the next one is set for April 6 to May 17, and focuses on strength, agility and endurance, Boyle said.
Typically the program asks participants to bring along a mat and a set of dumbbells, however, Boyle said Camp Gladiator is taking steps to accommodate those who may lack the necessary materials.
“We are trying to use real household objects. I’ve had campers pick up a case of water. I’ve had campers who have toddlers hug their body and do squats, so we give what we call success options,” Boyle said.
The six-week camp will run for $39 and offer an unlimited number of workouts found at the Camp Gladiator website, Boyle said.
Although the camp allows users access to nearly 1,000 trainers across the country, Boyle is encouraging community members who participate to seek out one of the seven locally-based instructors.
These instructors, including Boyle, are Teal Albert, Jenny Campbell, Michelle Harborth, Stephanie Hurst, Bree Gonzales and Roger Gonzales, Boyle said.
“Ultimately, I think no matter what trainer you choose of the 1,000 of us, we’re all gonna provide you an amazing community,” Boyle said. “But how awesome would it be to get to know somebody that eventually you’re going to run into at H-E-B, at church, or at the gas station?”
The Guadalupe Regional Wellness Center is providing a bevy of online services to community members ranging from modified at-home workouts and yoga classes to a cooking video.
“Even though we are a larger facility, we still have that Seguin feel,” Guadalupe Regional Wellness Center Assistant Director Nicole Bruton said. “We know all of our members and greet them by name. We know what they’re up to, and we talk with them. So it’s about keeping them healthy and about members of our community that aren’t members who look forward to socialization getting to check in with us because each of us is making videos.”
The videos designed to make audiences sweat have been tailored to accommodate restrictions people may face working out from home, Bruton said.
“We’ve got our yoga and pilates classes as well as a chair-based yoga class, and we’ve also recorded a few videos that are home-based upper body workouts [one of which is] an upper body workout with laundry detergent and those kinds of modifications that people can easily transfer to their home,” she said. “[We are also going] to post workouts using stairs you might have in your home or even off the curb in front of your house.”
The classes can be found on the wellness center’s Facebook page or on its YouTube channel, which can be found by searching for the Guadalupe Regional Wellness Center on the platform’s search tab.
Additionally, the center offers live variations of the classes, for which staff members post the schedules every Sunday on Facebook.
Seguin resident Simone Maria is also looking to help local families by offering up live, online Zumba classes for kids with an educational twist.
Each 40-minute Zumba class hosted by Maria is designed to get participants’ heart rates up through various exercises that are accompanied by songs from all over the world, she said.
“I can talk in English and in German, because of my background and because of the people I have in class, and so it’s good for those who want to learn both languages,” she said. “Some kids know a little bit of English from Germany, or maybe they know a little bit of German or not at all, but they are getting introduced to the language through the songs and my talking.”
The class also promotes socialization in a time when getting out of the house can be a difficult proposition.
“It’s not only about dancing,” Maria said. “We play games. I’m asking questions. I’m making it really interactive, so they can communicate, but it’s totally up to them. If they don’t want to show themselves, then they can also switch off the video and the microphone as well. But it makes it fun.”
The games she plays with her audience are geared toward education, Maria said.
“I ask things like geographical questions — for example, I have a dance along where we learn about the 50 states, and we also learn about different cultures from all over the world through dances from Mexico, Columbia, and Germany,” she said.
Maria live streams her classes on the Zoom application on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Although the class is free, Maria does accept donations for her work.
Contact Maria at simonemaria@mail.com to sign up for a class.
For more information on Aftermath Strength, visit the company’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/Aftermathstrength .
To sign up for the six-week challenge or for more information on Camp Gladiator, visit campgladiator.com/choose-to-move-challenge .
For more information on the Guadalupe Regional Wellness Center, visit the Facebook page at facebook.com/grwellnesscenter/ .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.