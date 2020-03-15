Churches, groups, businesses and organizations the are putting a hold on their upcoming events as a precaution to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
Although there are no confirmed or presumptive cases in Guadalupe County as of Saturday, event organizers aren’t taking any chances.
St. James Catholic Church and Our Lady of Guadalupe Church are not holding mass this weekend per the decree of the Archbishop of San Antonio.
In a statement, Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller, MSpS, said mass is suspended March 14 and 15 with the exception of small groups at the discretion of the pastor.
Additionally, all non-essential gatherings at parishes for the rest of March are cancelled or postponed until further notice, the statement read.
“While COVID-19 is unlikely to be serious for most people, we have an obligation to care for the very young, the aged and those with underlying health issues,” he said. “An effective way we can care for their health and safety is minimizing large group gatherings for the time being.”
A Navarro ISD workshop scheduled for Monday was postponed for a later date, as well as a town hall meeting set for Thursday.
“The purpose of the Town Hall meeting was to allow Navarro ISD parents and community members to provide input into the qualities and characteristics that they would like to see in a new superintendent,” a statement read. “The board’s consultant may re-schedule this Town Hall, but in the meantime, please respond to the on-line survey that is linked on the nisd.us website.”
Navarro ISD Board of Trustees are set to still meet on Monday for a regular school board meeting at 7 p.m. in the Navarro Junior High School cafeteria.
Seguin ISD plans to hold a special meeting on Monday to discuss and take possible action related to the district’s response to the coronavirus.
Several school reunions set for the coming weeks have halted their plans to gather.
The Seguin Heritage Museum was slated to host its 21st anniversary celebration on April 3. However, the museum’s board of directors voted to postpone the event. No date has been set.
The Plant Based Whole Food group’s Walk With A Doc on Satuday was canceled with hopes of rescheduling, organizer Vicki Spradling said.
The Seguin Chamber of Commerce’s upcoming Hotshot’s Fish Fry and Washer Tournament set for March 20 and the After Hours Mixer slated for March 26 are also postponed.
“The spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) remains a concern across the globe,” said Seguin Chamber President Kendy Gravett. “As always, the health and safety of everyone who will be attending our events is of vital importance. Because the Seguin Chamber values the health and wellness of our volunteers, our staff, and our community, and based on latest information from public health officials, we are postponing our widely attended events scheduled for the next few weeks.”
The Seguin Public Library has opted to close its doors beginning Monday, March 16 through Sunday, March 22, city of Seguin public information officer Jennifer Sourdellia said.
“Reservations of meeting rooms and study rooms will be cancelled effective immediately,” she said in a statement. “This decision has been made to limit mass gatherings out of an abundance of caution to our citizens.”
The city’s municipal court is also closing its doors until the end of the month, canceling the trials and hearings that were scheduled, Sourdellia said.
The Guadalupe County Jail is suspending visitations until further notice. The sheriff’s office plans to resume visitations at a later date.
PFLAG Seguin canceled its monthly meeting.
H-E-B will operate under reduced hours beginning Saturday evening when it closes at 8 p.m. instead of midnight.
The store will open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily and plans to reduce services in the deli, bakery and floral departments, in a news release.
Additionally, the company asked customers to remain calm during this time.
“Please remember that while preparation is important, panic is not necessary,” the release said. “We encourage preparedness but there’s no need to overbuy. H-E-B has plenty of product and it arrives daily. We are in this as a community and it’s important to keep calm. Together, we can do our part to #SlowtheSpreadTexas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.