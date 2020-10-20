AUSTIN — A Seguin resident has $40 million more in the bank after claiming the second largest Lotto Texas jackpot.
The person, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the $47 million prize-winning ticket, matched all six numbers in the Lotto Texas Sept. 30 drawing, according to a news release by the Texas Lottery Commission.
“The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the claimant received $39,767,339.23,” the release said.
Pic N Pac 10, 109 N. State Highway 123 Bypass, sold the winning ticket.
It took the jackpot several months to reach the $47 million.
“The winning prize started as a $5 million estimated annuitized jackpot on Jan. 18 and rolled a record 73 times before it was won by the Seguin resident,” the release said.
It was the state lottery’s second largest jackpot, the release said.
“At the time of the Sept. 30 drawing, the $47 million jackpot was the second-largest lottery prize up for grabs in the world and was the largest Lotto Texas prize available to play for since the May 29, 2010 drawing when the game boasted a $97 million jackpot,” the release said. “This is the first Lotto Texas jackpot winner of more than $30 million since the May 16, 2018 drawing, when a $30.25 million estimated annuitized jackpot prize was claimed by a Houston resident.”
The next Lotto Texas jackpot is an estimated $6.25 million and will be drawn Wednesday, Oct. 21.
